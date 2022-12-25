Chetan's committee to select teams for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi
The outgoing selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will be picking the two white-ball Indian squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka next month as the new panel will not be named before another week’s time. It is expected that the interviews of the shortlisted candidates to pick the selection committee members by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will happen between December 26 and 28.
Bhopal
Lovlina, Nikhat advance to semis in boxing Nationals
Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani produced scintillating performances to secure their berths in the semifinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships here today. Lovlina beat Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the the 75kg quarterfinals bout. Nikhat beat Taniksha Chawar of Goa in the 50kg category. Manju Rani of RSPB prevailed in the 48kg class over Chandigarh’s Simran.
Karachi
Karachi to host entire New Zealand series, says PCB
New Zealand will play all their matches in the upcoming tour of Pakistan in Karachi after the Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to bad weather conditions.
Paris
France World Cup winner Matuidi retires from football
France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from soccer. The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for France 3 years ago. Agencies
