Cheteshwar Pujara picks current ODI World XI, leaves out Iyer, Brook

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has named his current ODI World XI ahead of the five-match series between India and New Zealand, leaving out India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook, who recently smashed the fastest double century in ODI history.

Pujara named Indian batting heavyweightings Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as his preferred opening pair, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 3 and England's great Joe Root at No. 4, as per Cricinfo.

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Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was included at No. 5, while West Indies' Shai Hope featured at No. 6. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen was also named in the playing XI.

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In the bowling department, Pujara selected India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, alongside ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah of India, Matt Henry of New Zealand and Jayden Seales of the West Indies.

Rohit was named captain of the side, with Pujara's selection featuring players from India, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies.

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The exclusion of Iyer stands out, given his role in India's ODI middle order. Pujara's XI also does not include young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal or any player from Pakistan.

Pujara's selection comes ahead of the India-New Zealand ODI series, with the two sides set to compete in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara's current ODI World XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shai Hope, KL Rahul, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

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