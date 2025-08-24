DT
Home / Sports / Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

Announces this on social media
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:53 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara. File photo
Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s finest Test batters, called time on his illustrious career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on social media, having played the last of 103 Tests in 2023.

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," said Pujara in a heartfelt note.

The decision to retire was not entirely surprising considering the team's two other stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, said goodbye to Test cricket ahead of the England tour earlier this year.

With 7,195 runs at an average of 43.6, Pujara stands at eighth place in the all-time leading run-getters from India. He also amassed 21,301 runs in first-class cricket. With PTI

