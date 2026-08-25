Chhattisgarh announces inaugural state hockey league, season to begin October 21

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 25 (ANI): In a landmark announcement, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh announced the inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League at an event held on Tuesday. The franchise-based league will kick off on the proposed dates from October 21 to November 1 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur.

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The official logo of the league was revealed by Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Sports & Youth Welfare Minister, Chhattisgarh, in the presence of Yashwant Kumar, Secretary, DSYW, Akancha Siksha Khalkho, Prabhakar Pandey, Joint Director, DSYW and Firoz Ansari, President, Hockey Chhattisgarh & Joint Secretary, Hockey India, spearheading an important moment in the history of hockey in the state and country.

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"Chhattisgarh has a very strong base in terms of athletes across sports, and it is an honour to be the first state to introduce an official state hockey league. This reinforces our commitment towards the national game and is a testament to the effort that the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare has been putting in over the years. Chhattisgarh Hockey League marks a very important starting point in what can promise to be an extremely flourishing addition to the history of Indian Hockey. The main aim has always been to provide the state's athletes with the best opportunity to excel at the state, national and international level, and we are sure that the CHL is a step in the right direction towards that." Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Sao said.

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The Chhattisgarh Hockey League will become India's first official state hockey league, which has been sanctioned by Hockey India, and features six franchises representing six cities in the state. The league will be conducted in a league format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals that will be played as a knock-out. The finals will be held on the proposed date of November 1, along with a special exhibition match between women's teams. Notable names that would be a part of the league are Indian hockey stalwarts and Olympic medallists, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh and Surender Kumar, along with other prominent Indian team members Jaskaran Singh and Devindar Walmiki.

On the occasion, the official logo and mascot of the CHL were also launched along with the identity reveal of the six teams participating in the inaugural season.

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The logo proudly features the map of Chhattisgarh and places the state at the heart of the league. The map behind the player establishes a strong sense of regional pride and ownership, reflecting that this is Chhattisgarh's own hockey league. The saffron and green treatment across the map gives the identity a strong Indian character, while the orange trail represents energy, speed and ambition.

The faceless, stylised player makes the identity inclusive and represents every hockey player from Chhattisgarh, from young aspiring athletes to established players.

The official mascot of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League, Baghwa, the tiger, was also unveiled on the occasion. The mascot's name means "tiger". Baghwa embodies the spirit of competition on the field while carrying a message of national pride beyond it. The mascot symbolises the dense forests and rich wildlife heritage of Chhattisgarh. It conveys a message of courage, strength, and resilience, embodying the fighting spirit and the aspiration to establish dominance in the arena.

The league's tagline, "Chalo Re Sangi, Hockey Khelbo", reflects Chhattisgarh's identity, pride and passion for hockey. The tagline connects with the state's players and sporting community while reinforcing the belief that the land of Chhattisgarh, its talent and its aspirations are now moving towards a shared goal.

The six team identities were also unveiled, representing different regions of the state: Rajdhani Royals, Chitrakoot Challengers, Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions, Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans. Together, the six teams bring the diverse sporting identity and regional character of Chhattisgarh into the inaugural season of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League.

The full schedule of the league will be announced in due course, with fans in Chhattisgarh and around India expected to witness a celebration of top-quality hockey and entertainment. (ANI)

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