Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh unveiled the trophy of Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team touched down in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

India, two-time Junior World Cup Champions, will look to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to reclaim the coveted title they last won in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indian team is grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman and will be coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and led by Rohit as the team's captain. The India Colts are confident heading into the tournament after a strong performance in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where they claimed the silver medal.

In preparation for the tournament, the junior side competed against top international opponents earlier this year at the Four Nations Tournament in Berlin, followed by a European tour across Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The squad has since undergone intensive training during their camps in Bengaluru and is now ready to put all their preparation to the test on the big stage.

India will play their first match against Chile on November 28, followed by Pool matches against Oman and Switzerland on November 29 and December 2, respectively. (ANI)

