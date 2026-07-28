Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates Gyaneshwari Yadav on winning silver at CWG 2026

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday congratulated Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav for winning the silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Speaking to reporters, Sai praised Gyaneshwari for her achievement and said she had brought glory to Chhattisgarh with her medal-winning performance.

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"Many congratulations to Gyaneshwari Yadav... She has brought glory to Chhattisgarh through her achievements by winning a silver medal. May she continue to scale greater heights..." the Chief Minister said.

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The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting multiple Games records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih.

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The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk. The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased exceptional strength and technique.

Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap to Didih.

With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with a 206kg total.

Despite missing out on the top spot, Gyaneshwari's silver medal marked a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division. (ANI)

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