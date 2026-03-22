Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates Sarguja Olympics 2026; over 3.49 lakh players participate across 12 sports

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the three-day Sarguja Olympics 2026 on Sunday. It has drawn widespread praise from participants and officials alike, as they praised the initiative for creating opportunities for grassroots athletes and promoting sports development across the region.

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The three-day event is seeing over 3.49 lakh players participating across 12 sports, including kabaddi, football, kho-kho, basketball, wrestling, badminton, and javelin throw.

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Ram Kumar Singh, Assistant Director of the Youth & Sports Welfare Department, said the Sarguja Olympics include competitions across 12 sports, with higher participation from women than men. He added that proper arrangements, such as accommodation, food, medical check-ups, and dedicated medical teams, have been made for the athletes.

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"Competitions are being held here across 12 disciplines. Women have participated in greater numbers than men. The Sarguja Olympics feature events in kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, football, volleyball, hockey, wrestling, running, badminton, tug-of-war, and other sports. All arrangements have been made in accordance with regulations, including accommodation, food, and health check-ups for the players, with medical teams appointed for support," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

A Kabaddi coach, Umendra Kumar, said the event is helping fulfil the aspirations of young players and described the Sarguja Olympics as a valuable opportunity. He also urged Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to organise similar events in every division to give local athletes more chances.

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"This event is fulfilling the dreams of our youth. Hosting the Sarguja Olympics is a golden opportunity for all of us. I urge Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai that such Olympics should be organised in every division, so that local players get opportunities," Umendra Kumar said.

Arun Kumar, a participant in the Sarguja Olympics, said he is happy to compete in the event, noting that it is now giving many players in the Sarguja division a valuable opportunity to participate.

"We have come to participate in the sports event here. Earlier, this game was held in the Bastar division, but now it is being organised in the Sarguja division. Many participants have had the opportunity to play, and we are very happy to have this chance," he said. (ANI)

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