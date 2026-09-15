Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, PGTI President Kapil Dev inaugurate Nava Raipur Open 2026

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and PGTI President Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev jointly inaugurated the Nava Raipur Open 2026 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said hosting more professional golf tournaments would attract visitors, encourage youth participation and generate opportunities for tourism, hospitality and local businesses in Nava Raipur, according to a release.

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The Chief Minister and the PGTI President formally opened the tournament with a ceremonial tee-off and unveiled the trophy in the presence of PGTI Chief Executive Officer Amandeep Johl. The dignitaries also interacted with the participating golfers before addressing the media.

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The Rs 1 crore Championship brings together 132 professionals, including 18 overseas golfers, and will be played from 15 to 18 September. It marks the DP World PGTI's return to Nava Raipur for a second event in 2026, following the positive response to the inaugural SECL Chhattisgarh Open, when players appreciated the course lay out and course conditions.

The venue now has an opportunity to convert a successful debut into continuity on India's professional golf calendar.

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The field will feature several of India's leading professionals, including Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Akshay Sharma, Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Manu Gandas and Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan. Among them, Ahlawat is set to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, alongside Yuvraj Sandhu and Saptak Talwar.

The leading foreign players participating in the tournament include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, Japan’s Taiga Tanaka, Ireland’s Declan Kenny and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Nava Raipur has been planned as a city of opportunity, and sport must be part of that opportunity. A national tournament of this scale will go a long way in promoting golf tourism in the state and encourage more young people from Chhattisgarh to view golf as a sport they can learn, pursue and excel in. It also allows us to introduce players and visitors to the state's cultural heritage, tribal art, natural landscapes and hospitality.”

Kapil Dev, President, DP World PGTI, said, “Golf is an Olympic sport, and young Indian players today have a clear international stage to aspire to. When children watch the country's leading professionals compete, they see how discipline, concentration and consistent effort can take them from junior golf to representing India at the Asian Games and the Olympics. Bringing DP World PGTI to Nava Raipur can help turn that interest into ambition.”

Amandeep Johl, Chief Executive Officer, DP World PGTI, said, “Nava Raipur has the infrastructure, hospitality and potential to emerge as a leading golfing destination. Launching a new tournament within the same year as our previous event here reflects our confidence in the city and the encouraging response from the players and all stakeholders. With regular professional events, junior programmes and wider participation, Nava Raipur can aspire to become the golfing capital of India.”

For Nava Raipur, the opportunity extends beyond hosting a tournament. A sustained calendar of golf events can increase visitor footfall and generate activity across tourism, hospitality, event management, coaching and course operations. Accessible training and junior programmes can also give young players pathways to scholarships, competitive golf and professional careers, helping the city develop a distinct identity around sport.

The Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, Naya Raipur, is located in the newly planned capital city of Chhattisgarh, namely “Nava Raipur,” which was planned as an integrated community with leisure and recreation. The golf course is located on the bank of a 450-acre Jhanjh Lake and beautifully surrounded by almost a 500-acre forest. The par for the course is 69.

It is the first 18-hole golf course to be developed in the central part of India. Designed by “Pacific Coast Design” from Australia and project management by SGDC, Pacific Coast Design master-planned and detailed-designed a new residential/resort 18-hole golf project in Raipur. The course will be a fine example of how challenging yet fun 6,000 yards of golf can be. With water, bunkers, and risk/reward opportunities, the course can prove to be a true test of skills. (ANI)

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