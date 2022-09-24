Chhetri & Co return to action

PTI

Ho Chi Minh City, September 23

Senior defender Sandesh Jhingan might be rested during India’s first FIFA international friendly against Singapore in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament here tomorrow.

Jhingan and teammate Chinglensana Singh didn’t accompany the team due to travel documents-related issues and only boarded a 3 am flight today morning.

As per the sources in the team, head coach Igor Stimac might rest Jhingan for the opening game and give him a start against Vietnam, who had reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Stimac, however, sounded confident on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years.

Though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, the Croatian believes India have the ability to tame them. “Singapore made big progress in recent years. They have a new coach, who has made some changes that often makes things difficult for the opponents. But I will tell my players to play confidently and show what we have in store for them,” Stimac said.

