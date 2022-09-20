Sunil Chhetri 'pushed' by West Bengal Governor

Kolkata, September 19
Two months into his stint as West Bengal Governor, La Ganesan copped national criticism for pushing Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri, in order to get clicked during the Durand Cup prize distribution ceremony here.
The 38-year-old Indian captain added an elusive Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he led Bengaluru FC to their maiden crown in Asia's oldest football tournament following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over their Indian Super League rivals Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.
But the prize distribution ceremony turned controversial when Chhetri was being pushed by Ganesan while the trophy was being handed over to the player in the presence of state sports minister Aroop Biswas.
Realising that he's not in the "photo frame", Ganesan pushed Chettri and the player obliged.
There has been no response yet from the champions Bengaluru FC or the governor's office, but the incident was widely slammed on various social media platforms.
