Chhetri returns as India head coach Jamil reveals 30-player probables squad for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): India head coach Khalid Jamil unveiled the 30-player probables squad for the Indian senior men's national football team on Sunday, ahead of the October FIFA International Window.

The preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with the squad reporting to the city a day prior. Among the most notable inclusions is veteran forward Sunil Chhetri, who returns to the international fold after being absent from India's bronze medal finish at the CAFA Nations Cup.

During the announcement of the squad, Jamil had defended his decision to opt against the addition of the 40-year-old striker and had said, "Sunil is a legend of Indian football. I have played against him, I've seen him play on numerous occasions, and he is one of my favourite players. He is a role model for Indian football, and the door is always open for him."

The list of 30 probables includes Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan and Muhammed Suhail, who made a notable impact during the Under-23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted for the probables squad, will be called up later, after their AFC Champions League Two engagements are over. Apart from the selected names, five players have been kept on standby, two from the U23 men's national team, and three senior players. The names of the standbys will be announced at a later date.

The camp aims to assist the Blue Tigers in preparing for their two AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C matches. India will compete in two back-to-back matches against Singapore, on October 9 at the National Stadium, Singapore, and on October 14 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. The final squad for the matches against Singapore will be selected from the probables.

A look at 30 probables for the Indian senior men's team camp for the October FIFA International Window:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil. (ANI)

