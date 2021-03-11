Chiellini to end Italy journey

Rome, April 26
Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.
“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.
The 37-year-old had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.
The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.
Chiellini, who has formed a potent centre-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.
Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the United States. — AP
