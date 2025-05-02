DT
Home / Sports / Chikmagalur gears up for high-octane action with record entries at INAC

Chikmagalur gears up for high-octane action with record entries at INAC

The motorsport community is gearing up for the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025, set to rev into action on May 3 and 4, here at Survey 85, Sangnipura Road, Kurvangi Grama.
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 PM May 02, 2025 IST
Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): The motorsport community is gearing up for the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025, set to rev into action on May 3 and 4, here at Survey 85, Sangnipura Road, Kurvangi Grama.

Organised by the Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur (MSCC), the weekend event will serve as one of the key qualifying rounds for the Octane Pits FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) 2025, drawing top drivers from across India, according to a press release.

The 2025 season will witness a record number of over 100 entrants competing across eight featured classes, including a Women's Class in INAC2/INAC3 Open, following the FIA Formula One point system (25-18-15 for top three finishes) on the 2.2 kilometres all gravel track, promising not only adrenaline-pumping motorsport but also testing every skillset, split-second decision, and endurance in the heartland of Karnataka's coffee country. The women's entry for the race will be free. The race is promoted by Octane Pits by Lokesh Gowda.

With over Rs 7 lakh in total prize money, the highest ever for any INAC qualifier, Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025 ups the ante with rewards not only for drivers but also for their invaluable pit crew, featuring a dedicated prize for the BEST TUNER. The event also crowns the GRAVEL FEST KING--awarded to the Fastest Driver of the Day.

Additionally, matching international motorsport standards, this year's event offers caravan facilities for competitors, on-site rally tyre availability, best-in-class accommodation, and comprehensive hospitality, including lunch, snacks, and fresh juices for competitors, tuners, and fans alike.

Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and conducted under the 2025 FIA International Sporting Code and relevant FMSCI regulations, the Gravel Fest in Chikmagalur is one of seven qualifying rounds that form the INAC Cup circuit.

To qualify for the Grand Finals, each driver must participate in at least two rounds. Only the top five finishers in each class will secure a berth in the final championship face-off, where the best of Indian autocross will be crowned. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

