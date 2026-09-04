DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag through to semifinals; former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashes out 

China Masters 2026: Satwik-Chirag through to semifinals; former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashes out 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shenzhen [China], September 4 (ANI): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a superb comeback under pressure to reach the semifinals of the China Masters, overcoming Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 in a hard-fought quarterfinal on Friday in Sehnzhen.

The Indian duo made a flying start, racing to a 15-5 lead in the opening game before wrapping it up comfortably. The Danes responded strongly in the second, keeping the game tight before winning seven of the final eight points to turn a one-point deficit into a five-point advantage and force a decider.

Advertisement

The third game followed a similar pattern, with Astrup and Rasmussen holding a 17-15 lead and appearing to have the upper hand in the rallies. However, Satwik and Chirag raised their level when it mattered most, winning six of the final seven points to seal the match and book their place in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth’s China Masters campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals after he went down 16-21, 16-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Srikanth showed flashes of momentum in both games but was unable to sustain his challenge as Lee maintained his composure to close out the match in straight games.

Advertisement

Earlier in the tournament, Srikanth and the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered sensational performances to storm into the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 on Thursday.

Srikanth pulled off a stunning upset over Canadian World No. 9 and recent World Championship bronze medallist Victor Lai, winning 21-18, 21-19.

In men’s doubles, former World No. 1 pair Satwik-Chirag held off France's Toma Junior Popov and Christo Popov 21-17, 22-24, 21-9.

The world No. 13 Lakshya suffered a 21-14, 21-7 defeat to Canada's world No. 9 Victor Lai in a 38-minute contest. The result capped another inconsistent outing for Lakshya this season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts