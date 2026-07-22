China Open: PV Sindhu beats Unnati Hooda to reach second round; Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty also advance

Changzhou [China], July 22 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the opening round of the China Open 2026 badminton tournament in Changzhou, China, on Wednesday, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Fresh from her Japan Open triumph, world No. 12 Sindhu defeated world No. 24 Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in a 58-minute three-game contest to book her place in the women's singles second round.

Advertisement

Unnati Hooda had defeated PV Sindhu in the second round of last year's China Open, making Sindhu's victory on Wednesday a measure of revenge.

Advertisement

The 2016 China Open champion will next face Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist and home favourite Chen Yufei in the round of 16. Sindhu heads into the clash with confidence after beating the world No. 4 in the Japan Open semi-finals last week.

Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the women's singles draw after Devika Sihag's first-round exit on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty advanced to the second round. Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 22-20, 15-21, 21-14, while world No. 23 Ayush stunned Malaysia's world No. 11 Alwi Faran 21-17, 5-21, 21-17. HS Prannoy had exited the tournament on Tuesday.

India, however, endured a disappointing campaign in the doubles events, with all entries crashing out in the opening round.

In mixed doubles, Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila went down 21-18, 21-18 to China's world No. 6 pair Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui. Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also lost in straight games, 21-9, 21-16, to the top-seeded Chinese duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

In men's doubles, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan suffered a 21-16, 21-7 defeat to China's fourth-seeded pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. India had no representatives in the women's doubles draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)