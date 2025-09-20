DT
China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag advance to finals

China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag advance to finals

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Beijing [China], September 20 (ANI): India's popular men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made it to the finals of the ongoing China Open.

The Indian pair dominated their semifinal clash against the Chinese pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, beating them 21-17, 21-14 in a dominant two-game match within 41 minutes on Saturday.

They'll play in the final tomorrow, with the second men's doubles semifinal still to come.

This is Satwiksairaj-Chirag's second final of the season and they would be aiming to make up for the dissappointment of missing out on the Hong Kong Open title which was held recently. This is their second final in two weeks.

At the Hong Kong Open, they lost to China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang by 21-19, 14-21 and 17-21.

Satwik-Chirag powered into the semifinals of the tournament, outclassing China's Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes during their quarterfinal clash on Friday.

The duo, also known as 'Sat-Chi', captured a World Championships bronze back in August, their second successive medal at the marquee event. They have not won a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title this year, with their last win coming at Thailand Open last year in May. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

