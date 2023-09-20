China show no mercy to India

Hangzhou, September 19
A fatigued and under-prepared Indian men’s football team got a reality check in its opening group match of the Asian Games here today. Having arrived in China yesterday, India went into the match without a single training session. The result: hosts China out-muscled India for a 5-1 victory.
Volleyball team wins
The Indian men’s volleyball team began their campaign at the Asian Games with a dominant victory.
India defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14 25-13 25-19 in a Pool C match. The going gets tough as they face world No. 27 South Korea tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order