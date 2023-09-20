China show no mercy to India

PTI

Hangzhou, September 19

A fatigued and under-prepared Indian men’s football team got a reality check in its opening group match of the Asian Games here today. Having arrived in China yesterday, India went into the match without a single training session. The result: hosts China out-muscled India for a 5-1 victory.

Volleyball team wins

The Indian men’s volleyball team began their campaign at the Asian Games with a dominant victory.

India defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14 25-13 25-19 in a Pool C match. The going gets tough as they face world No. 27 South Korea tomorrow.

