China sweep Asian TT Championships with men’s and women’s titles

China underlined their undisputed dominance in world table tennis by capturing both the men’s and women’s team titles in Asian Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

The victory not only extended China’s extraordinary reign in the sport but also showcased their remarkable depth, adaptability, and poise under pressure, qualities that continue to set them apart at the world stage.

The men’s team blanked Hong Kong 3-0 while the women outplayed Japan 3-0.

The opening rubber in the women’s final between world No. 2 Wang Manyu and Honoka Hashimoto, ranked 11th, was a microcosm of China’s resilience.

Hashimoto snatched the first game 12-10 through sharp defensive placements and precise counter-blocks, forcing Wang onto the back foot early. Yet Wang quickly re-calibrated, shifting from heavy topspin rallies to flatter, quicker attacks that pinned the Japanese defender out of position.

From there, her rhythm was unstoppable as she stormed through the next three games 11-3, 11-6, 11-3, securing the all-important first point for China.

Next came Sun Yingsha — the undisputed anchor of the Chinese line-up and world No. 1 — facing Japan’s teenage sensation Miwa Harimoto.

The match, though ending in straight games of 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, was far from one-sided. Harimoto’s fearless shot-making and early-ball countering briefly kept Sun on the edge, but the Chinese star’s tactical intelligence soon prevailed.

That 2-0 lead effectively broke Japan’s resistance.The closing rubber featured rising Chinese star Kuai Man against Japan’s Hina Hayata, the experienced left-hander known for her creative topspin play.

Hayata started brightly, taking the first game 11-8 with sharp cross-court placements that kept Kuai on the move. But the momentum shifted dramatically in the second game, where Kuai saved multiple game points to snatch it 12-10 — a crucial psychological turning point that changed the complexion of the match.

Her serve-return precision also improved, breaking up Hayata’s rhythm and limiting her trademark wide-angle finishes. Kuai closed out the next two games 11-6, 11-9, sealing both the match and the championship in emphatic style.

In the men’s team final, China swept aside Hong Kong (China) with an emphatic 3-0 victory, demonstrating precision, power, and composure in every match.

World No. 1 Lin Shidong gave China the perfect start, dismantling Wong Chun Ting 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 in a one-sided affair. Lin’s aggressive forehand play and rapid transitions kept Wong constantly under pressure, setting the tone for the rest of the tie.

No. 2 Wang Chuqin then delivered a spirited performance against Chan Baldwin, overcoming moments of resistance to prevail 12-10, 11-9, 5-11, 14-12.

Closing out the tie, No. 7 Liang Jingkun showcased his experience and mental strength, defeating Yiu Kwan Go 13-11, 11-6, 12-10.