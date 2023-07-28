Chinese challenge for Stimac’s men at Asiad

PTI

Hangzhou, July 27

The Indian men’s football team has been clubbed with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar for the Hangzhou Asian Games in a relatively easy Group A, while the women have Thailand and Chinese Taipei in Group B with the draw conducted here today.

The teams’ participation at the quadrennial extravaganza was confirmed after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the existing selection criteria.

There are six groups in the men’s competition. The top two teams from each group and four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16. In the women’s competition, the top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will progress to the quarterfinals.

“Host nation China is going to be a very competitive game for our youngsters and I expect that this match will decide the winner of the group. With all the respect to Bangladesh and Myanmar, which are similar to us having many, many youngsters in the senior national teams already, we need to outplay them on the pitch. I expect us to win the first position against China, and I expect our youngsters to do a brilliant job for India,” men’s team coach Igor Stimac said on Twitter.

Stimac also spoke about the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. “The World Cup qualifiers draw 2026 was not kind or lucky for us. Having Qatar, one of the best Asian teams in our group, is going to be a big task, but we proved not long ago that we can find our way against such teams. And then Kuwait, by far the best team also, and Afghanistan or Mongolia which we played in recent past, once again we need to stay very clear. The second position in the group needs to be ours.”

