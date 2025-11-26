DT
Home / Sports / Chinese hockey team reaches India ahead of FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

Chinese hockey team reaches India ahead of FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): China junior men's hockey team arrived in Chennai on Wednesday for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled from November 28, to December 10, across Chennai and Madurai. With their arrival, all 24 participating teams are now in India, marking the final buildup to the prestigious global event.

China will make their debut at the Junior World Cup and aim to leave a strong impression in their maiden appearance by putting their best foot forward. Placed in Pool C alongside Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, they will open their campaign on November 28, against New Zealand in Chennai, aiming to begin their historic journey on a positive note, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Speaking upon the arrival, China coach Yongxin Cui said, "It's our first time in this tournament, so we are honoured to be here, and it is also proof that we as a nation are growing in hockey. We want to focus on present and take it one game at a time, and we will try to give our best in every match. We want our players to treasure every opportunity they get, regardless of the result as we focus on process more than results."

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu, India 2025 will be played in Chennai and Madurai. In total, 72 games will be played across Chennai and Madurai during the tournament which is featuring 24 teams.

India and Pakistan are in the same pool for the tournament, while China is placed in Pool C.

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh

The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 matches will be available on JioHotstar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

