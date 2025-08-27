Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Chinese Taipei men's hockey team arrived in Bihar on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the upcoming Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the iconic Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

This marks a significant moment for the side, as they will play in the Asia Cup for only the second time, having made their debut in the tournament in 2013. Their return highlights the team's continued efforts to grow and strengthen hockey within their nation.

Currently ranked 38th in the FIH World Rankings, Chinese Taipei have been drawn into Pool B alongside defending champions Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. This group promises thrilling encounters and challenging opposition. They will open their campaign against Korea on August 29, followed by matches against Bangladesh on August 30 and Malaysia on September 1.

Speaking on behalf of their team, the Chinese Taipei captain Chun-Yu Chang said, as quoted from a Hockey India press release, "We are delighted to be here in this beautiful city, and we are truly grateful for the warm welcome we have received. Playing in India, where hockey is followed so passionately, is a wonderful experience for all of us. Our focus will be to enjoy every match we play in this prestigious tournament while giving our absolute best on the field. It is a matter of great pride to represent our country, especially as this is only our second appearance in the history of the Asia Cup. We want to make the most of this opportunity, learn from the challenges, and showcase the fighting spirit of our team."

Also, the Bangladesh men's hockey team arrived in Rajgir in the early hours of Wednesday to participate in the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Currently ranked 29th in the FIH World Rankings, Bangladesh are among the most regular sides in the competition's history, having featured in every edition of the Asia Cup since its inception in 1982. Placed in Pool B, Bangladesh will set the tournament in motion with the opening clash against Malaysia on August 29 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

With the arrival of Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh, all eight participating teams have now assembled in Rajgir ahead of the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025. The atmosphere in the city is already buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await the start of the tournament. With world-class facilities at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and the prospect of thrilling matches on the horizon, the stage is perfectly set for a memorable celebration of Asian hockey. (ANI)

