Chopra to raise temperature in Doha

New Delhi, April 13

Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his season at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 5 as one of the top draws in a star-studded field.

The 25-year-old Chopra, the reigning Diamond League champion after winning the grand finale in September, will join world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the first meet of the 14-leg one-day series of the season.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94 metres, which he achieved while finishing second at the last year’s Stockholm Diamond League, is currently training in Turkey.

The Indian superstar missed the 2022 Doha leg due to an injury, which Peters won with a throw of 93.07m — the fifth-longest throw in history. World Championships bronze medallist Vadlejch had finished second with a personal best throw of 90.88m.

Alongside the decorated trio, the Doha leg will also see European champion Julian Weber of Germany, former Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, former world champion and 2016 Olympics silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya.

“While last year was a good year for me with a new personal best, Worlds silver medal, and the win in the Wanda Diamond League, this year brings new opportunities. My goal for this summer is the World Championships, the Asian Games and the defence of my Wanda Diamond League title,” Chopra said. “I’m always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from the Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special, so I’m looking forward to opening my 2023 Wanda Diamond League season in Doha alongside a group of incredible athletes, in front of a passionate crowd,” he added.

One of the targets for Chopra this year will be to cross the 90m mark, which is the gold standard in the world of javelin.