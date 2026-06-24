Chota Nagpur Royals crowned champions of inaugural Jharkhand T20 League

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Chota Nagpur Royals clinched the inaugural Jharkhand T20 Cricket League by defeating the Jamshedpur Steelers in front of a roaring crowd packed inside the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

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While the Steelers fought with grit, it was the Chota Nagpur Royals who turned the game on its head in spectacular style, pulling off a 7-wicket victory to be crowned the first-ever champions of the league, according to a release.

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Batting first, the Jamshedpur Steelers posted a competitive 180/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings kicked off with opener Kumar Karan (28) and skipper Kumar Deobrat (39) putting on a 32-run opening stand before Karan was dismissed.

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A sudden flurry of wickets soon dented the Steelers' middle-order morale, slumping them to a precarious 90/5 in 11.5 overs.

However, the game changed completely when Harsh Rana walked out to the crease. Playing a breathtaking counter-attacking knock, Rana smashed a sensational 64 off just 26 deliveries, single-handedly shifting the momentum and powering his side to a fighting total.

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For the Chota Nagpur Royals, it was a collective bowling effort as Durgesh Kumar (1/15), Suprieyo Chakraborty (1/19), Chandan Kumar Mukhi (1/23), Vikash Singh (1/37), and Rahul Rajak (1/62) picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a challenging target of 181, the Chota Nagpur Royals suffered a massive early blow when their star skipper, Virat Singh was dismissed for just 1 run. Refusing to panic, MD Nazim Siddiqui stepped up to inject early momentum with a firing 38 off 24 balls, before the grand stage was completely taken over by Kumar Kushagra and Himanshu Dwivedi.

The dynamic duo unleashed an absolute masterclass, stitching together a 110-run partnership for the third wicket that utterly snatched the game away from the opposition. While Dwivedi played a brilliant anchor role to bring up a fine half-century (51 off 33 balls), Kushagra remained a ruthless force until the very end, storming his way to an unbeaten 78* off just 39 deliveries.

The Royals effortlessly crossed the finish line in just 17.2 overs, finishing at 184/3 to seal a magnificent championship victory.

For the Jamshedpur Steelers, Aman Kumar Singh (2/24) and Anurag Singh Sengar (1/3) fought hard with the ball, but their efforts were eventually eclipsed by the Royals' batting supremacy.

Player of the Final - Kumar Kushagra

Emerging Player of the Season - Pratyush Kumar (12 Wickets)

Player of the Tournament - Virat Singh

Purple Cap - Pratik Ranjan (17 Wickets)

Orange Cap - Virat Singh (395 Runs)

Most 4s - Virat Singh

Most 6s - Utkarsh Singh

Catch of the Tournament - Robin Minz. (ANI)

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