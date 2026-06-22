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Home / Sports / Chota Nagpur Royals enter semis; Santhal Strikers end campaign on a high

Chota Nagpur Royals enter semis; Santhal Strikers end campaign on a high

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): The league stage of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026 concluded with the Chota Nagpur Royals and Santhal Strikers registering comprehensive wins.

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While the Royals secured the last spot in the semi-final by crushing the Jamshedpur Steelers, the Santhal Strikers ended their campaign on a high note by defeating the Dhanbad Diamonds here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, according to a press release.

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In the afternoon match, the Chota Nagpur Royals batted first and posted a massive 211/4 in 20 overs, riding on Player of the Match Virat Singh's splendid, unbeaten century (106* off 58 balls). He found an excellent ally in MD Nazim Siddiqui, who provided brisk support with a 32-ball 54. The dynamic duo put on a dominant 88-run opening stand before Siddiqui was dismissed, after which Shresth Sagar chipped in with a crucial 25 off 20 balls to maintain the momentum.

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For the Jamshedpur Steelers, the bowling unit struggled, though Harsh Rana (1/29), Aman Kumar Singh (1/30), Pranjal Kumar (1/36), and Pratik Ranjan (1/50) managed to pick up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting target of 212, the Jamshedpur Steelers never got going and were bundled out for just 126 in 19.1 overs. A devastating top-order collapse saw them lose their first six wickets with just 38 runs on the board, completely taking the wind out of their sails.

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It was only Harsh Rana's fighting innings of 46 off 35 balls that saved them from complete humiliation and helped the team reach a somewhat respectable total, while Shakti Singh chipped in with a gritty 22 off 34 balls lower down the order.

The Royals' bowling attack was clinical, spearheaded by Rahul Rajak, who claimed a stellar 3/11 in his 2 overs, while Deepanshu Rawat locked things down with 2/25 from his 4 overs.

The evening fixture saw the Dhanbad Diamonds bat first, only to be bowled out for a meagre 106 in 18.1 overs. Ram Raushan top-scored with 32 off 20 balls, while Vikash Kumar Vishal made a quickfire 26 off 17 balls. For the Santhal Strikers, players of the match Sanjeet Sharma (4/10) and Anmol Raj (4/20) ran through the batting lineup, picking up four wickets apiece.

The Santhal Strikers made quick work of the chase, cruising to 107/1 in just 11.5 overs to cross the finish line with 9 wickets and 49 balls to spare. Kumar Suraj led the charge with an unbeaten 53* off 34 balls, well-supported by Vibhor Pandey's 32 off 27 balls. Vivekanand Tiwari (1/28) picked up the lone wicket for the Diamonds on a tough evening.

With the league stage wrapped up, the tournament now shifts to the high-stakes knockouts on June 22, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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