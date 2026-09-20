Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh among stars set for WCL season 3

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its third season with a star-studded line-up of former and active cricketers, as the tournament moves to Dubai and Sharjah.

Featuring legendary names from across cricketing nations, WCL Season 3 promises renewed international rivalries and high-profile clashes, including the much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter, according to a release.

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Over the past two seasons, WCL has distinguished itself from other legends tournaments by carefully assembling a competitive combination of celebrated cricketing icons and players who continue to compete actively in leading leagues around the world. This unique approach gives fans the rare opportunity to watch their favourite cricketers return to the field, represent their respective countries and wear their national colours once again.

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The inaugural season of WCL was won by India Champions following an unforgettable India–Pakistan clash in the final. The second season witnessed extraordinary cricket from “Superman” AB de Villiers, who delivered a series of sensational performances before lifting the trophy with South Africa Champions.

Now, Season 3 promises even more star power, bigger names and greater action. West Indies Champions will feature the explosive trio of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell, while Australia Champions will be represented by David Warner, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja and D’Arcy Short.

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England Champions will feature Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, while South Africa Champions will return with a formidable group led by AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, alongside Imran Tahir. Pakistan Champions will once again bring together household names such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, while Bangladesh Champions will feature Mahmudullah and Mohammad Ashraful.

India Champions will be led by Yuvraj Singh, accompanied by some of the country’s most loved cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan, with further names still to be revealed.

WCL Season 2 attracted approximately 495 million viewers globally, making it the second-most-watched cricket league after the IPL. The league’s combination of nostalgia, fierce international rivalries and players who remain capable of producing world-class cricket has helped it establish a distinctive place in the global cricketing calendar.

Season 3 begins on 3 October, with the much-anticipated India–Pakistan clash scheduled for 10 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Although the complete squads are yet to be officially unveiled, the calibre of players already associated with the tournament suggests that this season’s player pool will be bigger, stronger and more exciting than ever before. (ANI)

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