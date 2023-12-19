Churning out future stars

Gqeberha, December 18
Immensely gifted Rajat Patidar will be pitted against the flamboyant Rinku Singh for the lone available batting slot when a determined Indian team gears up for the final kill against a lacklustre South Africa in the second ODI here tomorrow.
After pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan produced a flawless performance in the opening game that India won by eight wickets, KL Rahul would be keen to heal the wounds of a 0-3 defeat here under his leadership back in 2022.
India will also hand over a debut ODI cap to one of its reserve batters as Shreyas Iyer has linked up with the Test squad after Sunday’s game with an eye on the two-match series, which starts on Boxing Day.
The noise around Rinku’s debut is growing louder. The left-hander has shown that he has the technique and temperament to succeed on South African tracks that offer way more bounce compared to the sub-continent pitches.
However, the Indore-based right-hander Patidar had made it to the ODI team back in 2022. But in the past one year, he has struggled and also underwent a heel surgery earlier this year.
The Indian team management has very specific roles for players and while Rinku is being looked upon as a finisher at No. 6, the 30-year-old Patidar is more of a specialist No. 4 when he bats for his state team Madhya Pradesh.
Hence, with Iyer, a right-hander vacating a slot in the playing XI, his like-for-like replacement is Patidar.
8 India’s bowlers have claimed eight five-fors in 2023, the highest for any team in a calendar year
1 Arshdeep Singh is the only Indian fast bowler to have taken a five-for against South Africa
In case of Rinku, the No. 6 slot currently has been given to Sanju Samson, who is playing as a specialist batter behind skipper KL Rahul.
As has been the template, the team management would like to give Samson a longer rope before turning to the southpaw.
The opening game witnessed the debut of young left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan, whose silken half-century held a lot of promise going into the future. For the hosts, this series is a massive white-ball test for its batters in the post Quinton de Kock era.
