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Home / Sports / Cincinnati Open: Nakashima knocks out former champion Medvedev

Cincinnati Open: Nakashima knocks out former champion Medvedev

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Cincinnati [US], August 19 (ANI): Brandon Nakashima saved three match points, continuing his fine run at the ongoing Cincinnati Open by shocking 23-time ATP titlist and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

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On Tuesday, Nakashima beat the Russian 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the competition, as per ATP's official website.

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Trailing by 0/40 at 4-5 while serving in the second set, Nakashima was at the brink of ending what has been a dream run, but he maintained his composure, showcased some elite ball-striking and fearlessness, turning the momentum in his favour against the former Cincinnati champion, completing the match in two hours, 51 minutes.

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Nakashima arrived at the tournament after a breakthrough first ATP Masters 1000 final in Montreal last week, having also played in the semifinals at Washington earlier this month. This string of strong performances has propelled him to a career-high of number 22 in the ATP Rankings.

Speaking after the match, he said, "Down match points, I was just trying to tell myself to keep fighting for every point. If he is able to close it out there, then too good. I just kept fighting and managed to get it to a third set. I am super happy with the level in the third."

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"Throughout these matches, there's always ups and downs, times where I'm not feeling as good, but I just try to stick through every moment and keep fighting," Nakashima added.

Nakashima saved his first match point with a forehand approach and volley finishing before outclassing the Russian in an 18-ball rally to deny him the second one. The third match point was also saved thanks to well-executed serve-and-volley play, getting his fifth win over a top-10 ranked opponent.

Nakashima's next match will be against Nuno Borges, who also ended his five-match ATP Head-to-Head losing streak to Andrey Rublev with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 13th seed.

Also, Taylor Fritz continued his fine run on home soil with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against rising Spaniard Daniel Merida, having lifted the ATP 500 title in Washington. Now he will meet Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell in the round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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