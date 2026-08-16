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Home / Sports / Cincinnati Open: Thiago Tirante ousts Djokovic in round 2 shocker

Cincinnati Open: Thiago Tirante ousts Djokovic in round 2 shocker

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Cincinnati [US], August 16 (ANI): Thiago Agustin Tirante secured the biggest win of his career, ousting a physically struggling Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

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On Saturday, Thiago managed to keep his calm against the Serbian icon, beating him 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 after being one set down at the hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event. Tirant, the world number 50 in the ATP Rankings, took control in the second set. This was Djokovic's first competitive match since the Wimbledon semifinal against Jannik Sinner in July.

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Despite Djokovic saving 13 of the 15 break points he faced, Tirante managed to find his way past the world number five and maximise on his lapses. The three-time Cincinnati champion Djokovic gained some energy for the decider set, Tirante secured a decisive break in the ninth game and ultimately raced to a win.

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"I think this is the best win of my career," Tirante said, as quoted by an ATP official website.

"I think I really did a good job inside the court. I managed very well the nerves of playing against a legend like Novak. Now I feel relieved, because it is all so much pressure when you cannot break serve. I had so many points to break, and I could not, so that was the key, to keep believing in myself with my team and think about it after the match."

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"Thinking about my family and my friends that are in Argentina watching me, they are really happy to watch me on TV... They are in Argentina, but they are in my head as well," he added.

With his win against former world number one, Tirante's record against top-10-ranked opponents is four wins and a loss. His next challenge is against Martin Landaluce, who earlier defeated 31st seed Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

"The confidence my team gives me is key. I think we are doing a really good job with my mental coach ," Tirante said.

"They are helping me a lot, and I think this has been the key this year, to believe in myself more and listen to my team between the points in the match. So I think I am doing the right things," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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