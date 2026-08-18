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Home / Sports / Cincinnati Open: Williams sisters fall two points short of reaching next round

Cincinnati Open: Williams sisters fall two points short of reaching next round

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Cincinnati [US], August 18 (ANI): Venus and Serena Williams turned back the clock, but fell short against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and local star Peyton Stearns in their first-round women's doubles clash at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

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Serena and Venus battled in a three-set match, producing a scoreline of 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 in their first match together since the 2022 US Open, as per Olympics.com.

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They fell two points short of advancing to round two, but the Williams sisters showed glimpses of the brilliance that made them multi-time Grand Slam winners one of the most decorated pair of siblings across any sport.

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Having received a wildcard entry in the tournament often seen as a warm-up to the US Open, starting in six days from now, the Williams sisters hoped to feed off fans' energy and advance further, but their ambitions were cut short.

Kostyuk and Stearns will be playing number three seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Hanyu Guo in the next round. (ANI)

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