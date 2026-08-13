New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sportsperson Shruti Joshi added a gold medal to her individual bronze by helping India claim the top prize in the women's team sabre event at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement

Joshi, who had earlier secured bronze in the women's individual sabre event at the championships, produced another strong performance in the team competition to secure the gold medal and add another international honour to her growing medal tally.

Advertisement

The Commonwealth Fencing Championships began on August 9 and will conclude on August 14 in Lagos, bringing together fencers from across the Commonwealth.

Advertisement

According to a press release from CISF, Joshi's double-medal performance has also brought recognition to the force, which has continued to support its sportspersons through structured training, professional coaching and institutional backing.

Her success at the championships has been attributed to her dedication and hard work as well as the training and guidance provided by the CISF Fencing Coaching Team under coach Gaurav Kumar.

Advertisement

The Director General of CISF and senior officers of the force congratulated Joshi, the coaching team and all personnel associated with her campaign for the achievement. They also lauded her performance on the international stage and wished her continued success in future competitions.

Joshi was among two CISF athletes to win individual bronze medals at the ongoing championships.

Annu Priya from Haryana secured a bronze medal in the women's individual epee event, while Joshi claimed bronze in the women's individual sabre competition before going on to win team gold.

Both athletes represented CISF at the international championships and delivered strong performances in their respective events.

The achievements further underline CISF's efforts to promote sports and provide its athletes with the facilities, coaching and support required to compete at the highest level.

For Joshi, the team gold caps a memorable championship campaign in Lagos, where she has now secured medals in both individual and team competition.

The CISF said the performances of Joshi and Annu Priya have brought recognition to the force and contributed to India's presence at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)