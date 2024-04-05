City boy Foden scores 3; Arsenal take top spot

Manchester, April 4

The three-way race for the Premier League title looks likely to go down to the wire after wins for Arsenal and Manchester City kept the pressure on Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard (L) after scoring against Luton Town. Reuters

1 City’s victory was their first over a top-five team in the league this season

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table by beating Luton 2-0 on Wednesday, while City routed Aston Villa 4-1 to go level on points with second-place Liverpool.

Just one point separates the top three teams in what is shaping up to be the most compelling title fight in recent history.

Liverpool had taken advantage of its two rivals drawing 0-0 on Sunday and moved two points clear at the top.

By the end of Wednesday’s games, Jurgen Klopp’s team was playing catch-up to Arsenal again and was ahead of City only on goal difference — even if it has a game in hand on both.

The question for Arsenal is whether it can go the distance after falling away so badly at the end of last season. Arteta’s players have already improved head-to-head against City — winning and drawing against the defending champions. But it remains to be seen how they handle the pressure with just eight league games to go.

Foden thrills

No Erling Haaland, no problem. Phil Foden justified Guardiola’s decision to leave his leading scorer on the bench by netting a stunning hat-trick as City powered to a 4-1 win against Villa.

Guardiola had described Haaland the as the best striker in the world after he had been criticised by former Manchester United captain and now TV analyst Roy Keane. So it was a surprise to see the league’s top scorer left out of City’s starting line-up in a game of such importance.

But in his absence, Foden provided the goals with three supremely taken strikes.

With the score at 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, the England forward curled a low free-kick into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

He rolled in his second with another exquisite finish in the 62nd and rifled a third into the top corner seven minutes later. “He has an incredible sense of goal — he has goals in his veins and we have to use him,” Guardiola said. — AP