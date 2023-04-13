City rout Bayern in show of strength

Manchester, April 12

After a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Manchester City look to be cruising toward the Champions League semifinals for the third year in row.

Even if Pep Guardiola claimed it was a tortuous night watching from the sidelines at Etihad Stadium, it will take a remarkable fightback from Bayern to turn things around in next week’s quarterfinals second leg in Germany.

“It was not comfortable. Emotionally I’m destroyed,” the City manager said. “I have (aged) 10 more years today. It was so demanding (a) game. Now I have to relax.”

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku scored off a penalty against Benfica in a 2-0 win. Reuters

While Guardiola is trying to keep minds focused, this was a statement performance from the Premier League champions against one of the giants of European football.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100% record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona

and Paris Saint-Germain — all under former coach Julian Nagelsmann.

But the visitors were blown away by City’s attacking power, with goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland the difference on the night.

Bayern had chances, too. Leroy Sane forced three saves from Ederson early in the second half, including one when through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Inter win 2-0 at Benfica

Lisbon: Inter Milan got back to winning when it mattered the most. Benfica’s poor run came at the worst time.

Inter ended their six-match winless streak with a 2-0 win at Benfica in their first leg, moving into a good position to reach the last-four stage for the first time in more than a decade. — AP

Champions league

Results (quarterfinals)

Benfica 0-2 Inter

Barella 51’

Lukaku 82’ (p)

Man City 3-0 Bayern

Rodri 27’

Silva 70’

Haaland 76’