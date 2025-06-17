Classy Chennai Bulls register third win, dominate Delhi Redz in GMR RPL Season 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Chennai Bulls have now won three out of three games in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in Mumbai at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), according to a release from RPL.

The Bulls were dominant and demolished the Delhi Redz, defeating them by a scoreline of 21-7 on Tuesday evening. For the Bulls, the duo of Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini led the charge with impressive individual performances.

The Chennai Bulls were showing off their fantastic form yet again and dominated the contest from the get-go. The Delhi Redz hardly attacked in the early exchanges, and were further pegged back by two tries from Vaafauese Maliko, and Joaquin Pellandini's consequent conversions.

Before the end of the first half, Terry Kennedy almost ran the length of the field to add a third try for the Chennai Bulls, after which Joaquin Pellandini calmly converted his kick. At half-time, the Bulls were cruising with a 21-0 lead.

After that, the Bulls' unit kept things solid at the back and didn't concede to the Redz in the third quarter. However, with the last play of the game in the fourth quarter, Matias Osadczuk scored a try and then converted his kick for the Redz, to give the scoreline a different look. The Bulls had completely dominated their opponent on the day and walked away with a 21-7 win.

In the second match of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with an excellent performance. The Heroes led from the get-go, and their overseas contingent outshone the opposition. The Hyderabad Heroes won 43-7 and moved to second on the points table.

Eventually, the Heroes walked off with a massive 43-7 win. This is also the biggest win margin in the tournament so far. (ANI)

