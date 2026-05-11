Clinical Barcelona capture back-to-back La Liga title, beat arch rivals Real Madrid 2-0

Barcelona [Spain], May 11 (ANI): Striker Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres delivered early blows, defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid by 2-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday night and capturing their second La Liga title in a row.

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The La Liga toppers needed just one point from their 'El Clasico' showdown against Real Madrid, but their opponents, struggling with a lot of behind the scenes chaos since past few days, were far from their clinical best that earned them 36 top-flight league titles. Barcelona are now 29 times La Liga champions and have managed to pull out a successful title defence.

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The Hansi Flick-managed side was off to a stunning start in the first half, with Marcus stepping up big time in a big match and crashing a beautiful free kick that breached Madrid's defence in the ninth minute, as per Goal.com. Just almost 10 minutes later, as the clock raced towards the 18th minute, Ferran Torres got an assist from Dani Olmo, and he wasted no time in producing a smooth, buttery finish.

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Later on, Rashford came within Courtois' fingertips and almost added a third before the half-time.

Madrid, which faces some infighting within its team after an altercation between its players Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, never looked like it was up for a fight. Jude Bellingham's goal was ruled out for an offside after a break. Barca, on the other hand, while it did not trouble the scorers, always looked for more, with Ferran and Robert Lewandowski putting Courtois under pressure in the second half.

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Barcelona sits pretty at the top of the table with 91 points, having won 30, drawn one and lost just four out of 35 matches, staying 14 points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who won 24, drew five and lost six to get 77 points. (ANI)

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