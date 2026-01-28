Clinical New Zealand secure consolation 50-run win over India in 4th T20I

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Fine spells from skipper Mitchell Santner, pacer Jacob Duffy and spinner Ish Sodhi helped New Zealand survive a scare from Shivam Dube, who cracked a 15-ball fifty, as India was skittled out for 165, losing by 50 runs in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

With this consolation win for NZ, India cannot pull off a whitewash, as the series is 3-1 in favour of India with a game to go. Earlier, putting the Kiwis in to field first, the Indian bowling conceded too many runs against the openers Tim Seifert (62) and Devon Conway (44), who put on a century partnership. While Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/39) put the brakes, Daryl Mitchell (39*) played a cameo to take NZ to 215/7. India kept losing wickets regularly, but Shivam's 23-ball 65 gave Team India some hope. After his dismissal, India was bundled out for 165 in 18.4 overs.

In the run-chase of 216 runs, India started off the match on a horrid note, as Abhishek Sharma skied one in the air, giving Devon Conway a fine diving catch. It was second golden duck of the series for Abhishek which also produced two stunning fifties.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, having rediscovered his form, tried taking the charge with two boundaries, but Zak Foulkes caught and bowled him for just eight in eight balls before SKY could take off. India was 9/2 in two overs.

The pair of Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson had the left-right combination to offer. Samson immediately put Henry on pressure on Henry with two boundaries. In the next over, Rinku collected two successive sixes against Foulkes, one a flat-batted hit over his head and the other a fierce cut over deep backward point.

The duo continued to build some momentum for Men in Blue, with Rinku collecting a four and Samson launching him for a six over deep midwicket, bringing the 50-run mark for India in 5.5 overs and ending the powerplay at 53/2 in six overs.

Samson left his stumps exposed again, failing to capitalise on a fine start. Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner got him for 24 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 55/3 in 6.4 overs.

Hardik Pandya's clutch game could not come into the equation either as Santner got his wicket for just two while the all-rounder wanted to carve a boundary through covers. India was 63/4 in 8.4 overs.

Shivam Dube started off on an attacking note with a six each against Santner and Glenn Phillips. India was 77/4 in 10 overs.

Foulkes got Rinku going for 30-ball 39 (with three fours and two sixes). India was 82/5 in 10.3 overs.

The 12th over by Ish Sodhi relieved India of some pressure, as Dube collected three sixes and two sixes, bringing 29 runs. India were 100-run up in 11.3 overs. With a huge six against Foulkes, Shivam reached his fifty in just 15 overs, the third-fastest by an Indian, consisting of two fours and six sixes, with Harshit Rana enjoying the best view.

An unfortunate run out ended Dube's knock, and India's hopes. A ball which was slapped down the pitch by Harshit touched fingers of Henry and crashed into the stumps at the non-strikers end. Dube was gone for a 23-ball 65, with three fours and seven sixes. India was 145/6 in 15 overs.

India's innings continued to unravel after Dube's dismissal, and the chase ended at 165 in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand to post an excellent total of 215/7 in 20 overs.

After being put in to bat first, New Zealand Openers Tim Seifert (62 runs off 36 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes) and Devon Conway (44 runs off 23 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes) gave the visitors a fiery start right from the word go. The Seifert-Conway partnership powered New Zealand to 71/0 in six overs as the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, were taken to cleaners by the BlackCaps openers.

Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue as New Zealand lost Conway at 100. Bumrah then got rid of Rachin Ravindra (2) in the ninth over. While Glenn Phillips (24 runs off 16 balls, with three fours and a six) tried to put his foot on the pedal as well, Arshdeep Singh clinched Seifert's wicket in the 13th over as India caused a slowdown of the sorts to New Zealand's batting innings.

Kuldeep picked his second of the day as he scalped Phillips as well, with New Zealand's score reading 139/4 in 14 overs. Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Mark Chapman, and Mitchell Santner was run out to reduce Kiwis to 163/6 in 16.1 overs, but Daryl Mitchell (39 runs off 18 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours) powered New Zealand to 215/7 in 20 overs.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/33 in four overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/38 in four overs), Kuldeep Yadav (2/39 in four overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/49 in four overs) were the wicket-takers. (ANI)

