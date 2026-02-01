Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): The 72nd Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship in Hyderabad turned into a strong statement for Indian women's kabaddi, offering quality performances across the league stage and a knockout phase filled with intensity, before ending with a dramatic final, according to a release.

The league phase laid a solid foundation for the tournament. Indian Railways, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu emerged as the most consistent teams across pools, combining structured defence with effective raiding units.

Tamil Nadu's Karthika R set the pace early with her attacking returns, while Uttarakhand's Bhumika and Chhattisgarh's Chhaya impressed with their consistency and workload across multiple matches. Several teams used the league stage to build combinations that would later prove crucial in the knockouts.

The knockout rounds raised the tempo further. Indian Railways moved through the quarterfinals with authority, while Haryana gathered momentum at the right time.

One of the standout results came when Tamil Nadu edged Chandigarh in the quarterfinals, a match that underlined how composure in key moments could outweigh pre-match expectations.

The semifinal between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh became one of the defining matches of the tournament. Himachal Pradesh entered the contest with strong form and were widely seen as one of the favourites after impressive performances in the league and quarterfinals.

Haryana, however, produced a composed and disciplined display, absorbing pressure before asserting control in the latter stages. Nikita led from the front, while Haryana's defence held firm against Himachal's attacking threats, eventually ending Himachal Pradesh's title challenge and booking a place in the final.

The final between Haryana and Indian Railways brought the tournament to a fitting close. The contest remained evenly poised, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Haryana showed remarkable calm in the closing minutes, mounting a late surge to move ahead and clinch the title.

Nikita was the standout performer on the night, finishing with 17 points and driving Haryana's comeback, well supported by Ruchi and Raj Rani. Timely defensive efforts ensured Haryana closed out the match under pressure.

Across the tournament, individual performances added depth and character. Railways' Pooja and Sonali Shingate were among the most reliable performers in big matches, while Himachal Pradesh's Pushpa and Jyoti played central roles in their team's strong run to the semifinals.

Defenders such as Chandigarh's Monika and Haryana's support unit made important contributions that often shaped match outcomes beyond the scoreboard.

Haryana eventually lifted the title after peaking at the right moment in the competition. Indian Railways finished runners-up after another consistent campaign that saw them reach the final, while Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were awarded bronze medals for their semifinal finishes.

Overall, the championship reflected the growing strength, depth and competitiveness of women's kabaddi in India, with the 72nd edition delivering both quality performances and memorable moments from start to finish. (ANI)

