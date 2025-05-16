"Closer than ever to my dream": Hrithik Tiwari reacts to India call-up

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari received his first call-up to the Indian national team for the two upcoming fixtures in June. A breakout star for the Gaurs this season, Tiwari featured in 19 Indian Super League (ISL) matches and made 26 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old made his ISL debut back in the 2020-21 season but had to bide his time on the sidelines. This season, injuries to senior players opened the door, and Tiwari grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

As the season progressed, he grew in confidence, and his consistent performances mirrored the faith shown in him by the head coach, who stuck with him from the moment he stepped in. That belief has now been rewarded with a place in the national team's list of probables.

"It has always been my dream to play for the national team," Tiwari told The Assam Tribune in an interview as quoted by the ISL official website.

The Blue Tigers are set to regroup in Kolkata on May 18 to begin preparations for their upcoming friendly against Thailand, ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers clash with Hong Kong on June 10.

Among the goalkeepers in the training camp, Hrithik Tiwari will be competing with Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, and Amrinder Singh. Having impressed at club level under Manolo Marquez, Tiwari will aim to catch the coach's eye once again on the national stage.

"Now that it's closer than ever, I just want to give my hundred per cent whenever I get an opportunity," Tiwari stated.

For now, he stays as calm as ever, just like he did while patiently waiting for his chance at the club level.

"Selection is not in my hands. What I can control is my effort and focus. Patience is key," he said.

It was a season to remember for the Guwahati-born custodian, made even sweeter by FC Goa's second Kalinga Super Cup triumph -- a campaign in which Tiwari played a pivotal role.

Having soaked in the experience and left the celebrations behind, Tiwari is now ready to chase greater heights with renewed focus.

"This season was a big learning curve. We gave it our all. The Super Cup win was a great way to end it. Now it's about improving further," he commented. (ANI)

