Clueless Sindhu goes down in final

PTI

Madrid, April 2

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu was completely outplayed by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles title clash at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament here today. Sindhu looked completely clueless during her 8-21 8-21 demolition at the hands of world No. 12 Tunjung.

Despite coming into the final with a dominating 7-0 record against the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as a great opportunity to win her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.

However, the final finish will give her some confidence in a crucial year, which will see the Paris Olympics qualification process start next month. Sindhu last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in August. Her last world tour crown came at the Singapore Open in July.

During the tournament, the 27-year-old Indian showed flashes of her brilliance as she didn’t drop a game en route to the final.

However, Sindhu couldn’t match the tactical acumen and sharpness of Tunjung, a former junior world champion. Tunjung, who was part of the Indonesian women’s team that won the Asia Team Championships last year, came into the final after defeating former Olympics champion Carolina Marin of Spain.