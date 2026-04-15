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Home / Sports / CM Dhami attends the inauguration ceremony of 87th Inter-State Junior &amp; Youth National Table Tennis Championship in Dehradun

CM Dhami attends the inauguration ceremony of 87th Inter-State Junior & Youth National Table Tennis Championship in Dehradun

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ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championship 2025, organised by the Uttarakhand Table Tennis Association, at the Multipurpose Sports Hall in Parade Ground, Dehradun. The tournament is running from 15th to 23rd April, 2026.

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At the inauguration, CM Pushkar Dhami hailed table tennis as a fast-paced sport requiring balance, technique, patience, skill, and strong mental strength. He added that it helps develop quick decision-making, strategy, and confidence, and can also teach valuable life lessons. He expressed confidence that the competition would help players improve both in sport and in their personal development.

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"Table tennis is a sport that requires speed as well as balance. Along with technique, it requires patience, good skills, and strong mental fortitude. This sport teaches us how to face life's challenges. If we want to learn how to make quick decisions, formulate precise strategies, and act with confidence, table tennis serves as a great educational platform. I am confident that through this competition, all of you players will not only hone your game but also move forward in life with a positive attitude and confidence," the Uttarakhand CM said.

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While the Girls' Under-19 Team competition are happening from Wednesday, the boys' team events and other categories will follow from the sixth day, after a transition day, with the contingent scheduled to arrive on the fifth day, according to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

A total of 29 teams from across the country have gathered to compete for top honours.

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The tournament format places strong emphasis on overall team strength and depth. Teams are seeded based on the combined ranking points of their top three players, with each squad consisting of up to four members. This structure highlights the importance of balanced teams rather than relying solely on individual performers.

The teams are split into eight groups, and the top eight seeded sides--featuring some of the country's most promising young players--are expected to progress to the pre-quarterfinal stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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