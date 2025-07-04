DT
PT
CM Dhami highlights Uttarakhand's rising status in sports sector on completion of 4 years of governance

CM Dhami highlights Uttarakhand's rising status in sports sector on completion of 4 years of governance

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's rising stature in the sports sector on completion of four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Friday.

Uttarakhand hosted the 38th National Games in February earlier this year. Uttarakhand clinched 103 medals, comprising 24 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze medals to secure the seventh spot in the standings. Dhami lavished praise on the athletes for their remarkable effort in the tournament. Dhami expressed delight with the arrangements made for the tournament, which ensured that all games were held in the state, rather than athletes having to travel to different places to compete in certain games.

"We organised the national games. Devbhoomi is moving towards the sports ground. By winning one hundred and three medals, our sportsmen have established a record in the thirty-eighth national games. The event, which was organised in the state, was the first time that there was no need to go outside the state for any competition, and we did not organise any competition in the hanger. All our structures were permanent structures. We organised the competitions in those structures," Dhami told ANI.

Over 16,000 athletes participated in 35 sports disciplines, winning a total of 448 gold, 448 silver, and 594 bronze medals. Several national records were set, and many emerging champions showcased their potential for future international competitions. The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) finished at the top with 121 medals, comprising 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze medals, at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand, claiming the title.

Throughout the tournament, cultural programs showcasing the traditions of different states were organised, giving participants a taste of the state's rich heritage. Local volunteers and sports coordinators actively assisted teams, ensuring they had everything they needed.

From comfortable accommodations to well-organised logistics, every aspect of the athletes' stay was meticulously planned. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun and other venues were equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a smooth, competitive environment. Special attention has been given to dietary needs, with nutritious and diverse meal options catering to different regional preferences, as per a press release from the government. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

