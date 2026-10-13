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Home / Sports / CM Khemchand Singh felicitates Manipur's Asian Games gold medallists

CM Khemchand Singh felicitates Manipur's Asian Games gold medallists

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ANI
Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 13 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday felicitated the three hockey gold medallists from Manipur at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mantripukhri, Imphal, who represented India in the hockey discipline at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games 2026 in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan.

The gold medallists from Manipur are Sanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma from the men's squad, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Kharibam Bichu Devi from the women's squad, according to a press release from Manipur CMO.

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During the meeting, Khemchand Singh observed that Indian hockey has improved significantly in the recent past. He noted that the gold medal victories in both the men's and women's hockey events at the 20th Asian Games 2026 reflected a significant improvement in the performance of Indian hockey and marked a positive development for the sport in the country.

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In response to the players’ request for suitable employment in the state government departments in recognition of their achievements and laurels brought to the State, the Chief Minister advised them to submit applications to the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Regarding the request raised by one of the players for formulating a comprehensive policy for successful sportspersons in the State, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Naorem Praveen Singh, stated that a sports policy is under formulation.

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In an interview with DIPR, the players expressed their happiness at the warm reception accorded to them by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

One of the players remarked that the Chief Minister’s own experience as a Taekwondo player enables him to better understand the needs and aspirations of other sportspersons.

During the interview, the players advised the younger generation to pursue their dreams and never give up. They also urged parents to support their children in pursuing their aspirations and encouraged young sportspersons to continue working hard and remain disciplined. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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