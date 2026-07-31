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Home / Sports / CM Pramod Sawant launches Goa Chess Academy

CM Pramod Sawant launches Goa Chess Academy

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Panaji (Goa) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a major push to transform Goa into a national chess powerhouse, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday inaugurated the Goa Chess Academy, a landmark initiative of the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, Sports Authority of Goa, and the Goa Chess Association.

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Marking another significant step in strengthening Goa's sports infrastructure, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official Goa Chess Jersey, reinforcing the Government's vision of taking chess to every corner of the State, according to a press release.

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In recognition of excellence, Grandmaster Ethan Vaz was felicitated with a Rs 5 lakh cash award, while the Goa Chess Association received Rs 20 lakh in Government support for the prestigious Manohar Parrikar Chess Tournament, taking the total support announced on the occasion to Rs 25 lakh.

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The Chief Minister stated that the Goa Chess Academy will develop a robust pipeline of world-class coaches and players, with plans to expand training centres across every taluka and establish a dedicated academy in South Goa.

Highlighting Goa's long-term vision, Sawant said these initiatives will help position the State on the global chess map, including hosting and participating in premier events such as the FIDE World Cup, while advancing the Fit India Movement by promoting both physical fitness and mental excellence through chess. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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