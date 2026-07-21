CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Nikita Chand, Kajal Farswan, Aarti Dhariyal for boxing medals

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday felicitated the state's women boxers who have brought laurels to India with their outstanding performances on the international stage.

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During a programme held at the Chief Minister's residence, Dhami honoured Pithoragarh boxers Nikita Chand, Kajal Farswan and Aarti Dhariyal for their remarkable achievements.

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CM Dhami also felicitated their coaches, Brijendra Mal and Lalit Kunwar, and extended his best wishes for their future success.

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Recently, at the Under-23 Asian Boxing Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 3 to 15, 2026, Nikita Chand won a silver medal in the 60 kg category, while Kajal Farswan secured a silver medal in the 65 kg category. Their performances have brought pride to both Uttarakhand and India on the international stage.

Nikita Chand, a resident of Badalu village in Pithoragarh, is a three-time Asian Championship gold medallist, having won gold in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She is currently training under coaches Brijendra Mal and Bhaskar Bhatt.

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Kajal Farswan, from Bhadeli village in Munsiyari, began her boxing journey at the Women's Residential Sports Hostel in Pithoragarh under the guidance of Sunita Mehta Rawat and Captain Devichand.

She later trained at the Small Khelo India Centre under coach Nikhil Mahar before being selected for the National Boxing Academy (NBA), Rohtak. She is currently training at the National Women's Boxing Camp in Patiala. Kajal previously won a silver medal at the Under-19 ASBC Asian Championships, a bronze medal at the Under-23 Asian Boxing Championships, and a silver medal at the 38th National Games 2025.

Another talented boxer from Pithoragarh, Aarti Dhariyal, won the gold medal in the 54 kg category at the Gold Belt Boxing Tournament held in Romania from July 12 to 16, 2026. A resident of Gaudihat in Pithoragarh, Aarti had earlier won bronze medals at the Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in 2024 and 2025. She has also been selected for the National Women's Boxing Camp in Patiala and received her training at the Small Khelo India Centre under coach Nikhil Mahar.

The achievements of these three women boxers reflect Uttarakhand's growing sporting culture and the immense potential of the state's daughters. Their success is inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said the daughters of Uttarakhand have enhanced the pride of both the state and the nation through their hard work, talent and determination. He said the achievements of Nikita Chand, Kajal Farswan and Aarti Dhariyal demonstrate that the women of Uttarakhand can excel in every field.

CM Dhami said winning medals at the international level is the result of the athletes' dedication, the guidance of their coaches and the support of their families. He reiterated that the state government is committed to providing better training facilities, infrastructure and all necessary support to sportspersons.

He added that the government is placing special emphasis on expanding sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent across the state. Uttarakhand's athletes have consistently performed well at national and international competitions, bringing glory to the state.

The government's objective is to ensure that every talented athlete receives the opportunities and facilities needed to excel on the biggest stages. He wished the players and their coaches success in future competitions and expressed confidence that the daughters of Uttarakhand will continue to achieve new milestones in the years ahead. (ANI)

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