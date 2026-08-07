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Home / Sports / CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honours Uttarakhand's CWG 2026 medal winners and coaches

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honours Uttarakhand's CWG 2026 medal winners and coaches

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today felicitated athletes and their coaches at the Chief Minister's residence for their outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow, Scotland.

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Congratulating all the medal winners, coaches and their family members, the Chief Minister said their achievements are a matter of immense pride and inspiration for the entire state, according to a press release.

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Those felicitated included para-athlete Shubham Juyal of Roorkee, who won a silver medal; judoka Unnati Sharma of Dehradun, who secured a bronze medal; Shubham Juyal's coach Rakesh Singh Rawat of Pauri; Unnati Sharma's coaches Satish Chandra Sharma and Punesh Kumar Singh of Dehradun; and Indian boxing team coach Khimanand Belwal of Haldwani.

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The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand's athletes have enhanced the prestige of both the state and the country on the international stage through their hard work, discipline and dedication. He noted that behind every sporting achievement lies the guidance of coaches, the support of families and years of sustained practice and perseverance. Therefore, he said, honouring coaches is equally important.

Dhami said the state government is committed to the overall development of sports and sportspersons and aims to establish Uttarakhand among the leading sporting states in the country. In this direction, modern sports infrastructure is being developed, sports facilities are being expanded at the district and block levels, and talented athletes are being provided support for training, equipment, nutrition and participation in competitions.

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He said the state government has further strengthened its sports policy to encourage athletes. Sportspersons who excel at national and international levels are being provided attractive prize money, opportunities in government services, scholarships and specialised training facilities. Special emphasis is also being placed on promoting women athletes, para-athletes and emerging talent from rural areas so that every promising sportsperson in the state gets an opportunity to realise their full potential.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand's youth have immense potential and the government is working to promote sports by linking them with employment, health and personality development. Continuous efforts are also being made to strengthen the sports university and sports academies, enhance the capabilities of coaches, and provide better resources for preparing athletes for national and international competitions.

Dhami expressed confidence that the medal winners and their coaches from the Commonwealth Games 2026 would serve as an inspiration for the next generation and motivate many more young people from Uttarakhand to achieve new milestones in sports.

Wishing all the felicitated athletes and coaches a bright future, the Chief Minister said the state government stands with them at every step and will continue to extend all possible support to take Uttarakhand's sporting talent to the global stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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