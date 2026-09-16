CM Rekha Gupta unveils Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Finisher’s Medal

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, today launched the coveted Finisher’s Medal for its 21st edition. The medal — an ultimate symbol of achievement for every runner— was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a press release.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be flagged off on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as thousands of runners from across India and around the world take to the streets of the capital with one goal in mind — to cross the finish line and earn their medal.

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Over the last two decades, the event has become an integral part of Delhi’s sporting identity, bringing the city together in a celebration of fitness, participation and the spirit of running. In many ways, its enduring legacy reflects the vision of a fitter and healthier India championed through the FIT India Movement by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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CM Rekha Gupta said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, with a focus on health, fitness, increased participation of women, and its wider socio-economic and charitable impact, has become an important initiative for the National Capital. The enthusiasm and joy of the participants are truly inspiring, and the Delhi Government stands with the event to make this edition even more successful.”

Kapil Mishra, Minister of Labour, Employment and Tourism, Delhi, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has become an annual calendar event for Delhi, bringing together people from across the country and the world. The Delhi Government and Delhi Tourism are fully committed to promoting such sporting events, which continue to strengthen Delhi’s position as a tourism destination. We look forward to making the 18th October edition a grand success.”

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Continuing a cherished tradition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, the 2026 Finisher’s Medal brings together India’s rich natural heritage and the deeply personal journey of every runner.

Crafted from high-quality zinc sourced from the legendary Zawar Mines in Udaipur, one of the world’s oldest zinc mining sites, and produced by Hindustan Zinc Limited, part of the Vedanta Group, the medal represents something far greater than a race-day memento. With a refreshed design and distinctive new avatar, the 2026 Finisher’s Medal celebrates the achievement of every runner who crosses the finish line. For every participant, it is more than a medal — marking the effort, determination, and personal triumph that make the finish line meaningful.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, said, “We are honoured that the Hon’ble Chief Minister unveiled the Finisher’s Medal, crafted from zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc’s historic Zawar Mines. Rooted in India’s rich industrial heritage, the medal stands as a powerful symbol of strength, resilience and endurance. Through our #RunForZeroHunger campaign, every kilometre run carries a larger purpose — helping nourish children and animals in need while inspiring people across the country to embrace a healthier, more active and compassionate future.”

The unveiling comes at a time when the race is witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm from the city. Half Marathon registrations closed within 100 hours, the fastest closure in the event’s history. The Great Delhi Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run have also received an overwhelming response, with registrations filling rapidly. This reflects Delhi’s growing passion for fitness and running, and the event’s evolution into a celebration that brings the city together through movement, participation and purpose.

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “For every runner, the Finisher's Medal is a powerful reminder that the greatest achievements are earned through consistency, discipline, and perseverance. Much like a marathon, the journey to financial wellbeing is built one step at a time, with clear goals and the determination to keep moving forward. Over the years, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has become much more than a race: it’s a movement that celebrates fitness, resilience, and collective wellbeing. At IDFC FIRST Bank, our customer-first philosophy is rooted in enabling long-term progress, and we are proud to support an event that continues to inspire people to challenge themselves and build a fitter, healthier India.”

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “We are delighted and honoured to have the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta, unveil the Finisher’s Medal for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Every year, we strive to create a medal that carries meaning and becomes a cherished memory for every runner, and we believe this year’s medal will do just that. As we gear up for another exciting edition, we urge everyone to join the movement, find your reason to participate, give back by raising funds, and come together to celebrate the spirit of Delhi.”

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon also expressed gratitude for the unstinted support from the Government of NCT of Delhi; the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI; the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI; the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI; the Sports Authority of India (SAI); Athletics Federation of India; Delhi Police; New Delhi Municipal Corporation; Municipal Corporation of Delhi; The Indian Army; Raj Bhavan Delhi; World Athletics (WA); Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS); and Global Sports Communication (GSC). (ANI)

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