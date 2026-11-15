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Home / Sports / CM Revanth Reddy invites PM Narendra Modi to Telangana’s Khelo India Youth Games

CM Revanth Reddy invites PM Narendra Modi to Telangana’s Khelo India Youth Games

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the eighth Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled in Telangana from December 11 to 22.

Accompanied by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister before jointly unveiling the Games’ logo and mascot with the Union Sports Minister. Hosting the Games for the first time, Telangana will welcome around 8,000 athletes and participants across Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, according to a release.

The unveiling was attended by Telangana Ministers Vakiti Srihari and N Uttam Kumar Reddy; Sports Advisor and Telangana Olympic Association President A P Jithender Reddy; Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju; Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao; Joint Secretary Veenyl Krishna; Special Chief Secretary, Sports, Smt Vani Prasad; Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sonibala Devi; and senior Union and state government officials.

CM Reddy said: “Hosting the Khelo India Youth Games is a proud moment for Telangana. We are committed to giving young athletes the training, education and infrastructure they need to succeed. Taking the Games across six cities will inspire more youngsters to embrace sport. Our ambition is to nurture Olympic medallists and, one day, host the Olympic Games.”

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Reddy thanked Mandaviya for the hosting opportunity and highlighted sport’s role in advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, encouraging young people to stay away from substance abuse.

The mascot, ‘Neelamani’, embodies youthful energy, courage, agility and cultural pride. Its blue and turquoise feathers convey freedom and confidence, while its crest, eyes and beak represent momentum, focus and leadership.

The logo combines sporting silhouettes with Telangana landmarks and cultural symbols, including the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Hussain Sagar’s Buddha statue, the Tangedu flower and the proposed Gandhi Tower at Bapu Ghat. The tagline, “Khel Ka Junoon, Telangana Ki Jaan Aur Pehchaan,” celebrates sport as part of the state’s identity.

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The Games will feature 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events. Softball makes its competitive debut, while Sailing and Karra Samu join as demonstration sports, expanding opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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