CM Samrat Choudhary attends Bihar T10 League final, presents trophy to Bhagalpur Titans

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended the final match of the Bihar T10 League 2026 as the chief guest at Urja Stadium, Patna, on Thursday.

During the event, CM Choudhary encouraged and cheered on the players. The final was played between Bhagalpur Titans and Champaran Champions, with Bhagalpur Titans emerging victorious.

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The Chief Minister presented the trophy to the winning Bhagalpur Titans team and honoured the players of both the winners and runners-up, Champaran Champions, with awards and medals.

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Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the pension amount under social security pension schemes will be transferred to the bank accounts of all beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on the 10th of every month.

Addressing a programme held at Gangta Mor in Munger's Haveli Kharagpur, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,233.87 crore as pension for August 2026 through DBT to the bank accounts of 105.68 lakh beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,100 per person.98,896 new beneficiaries have been added under the social security pension scheme this time.

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Choudhary said the state government is committed to providing social security to eligible people from all sections of society without any discrimination.

"The timely transfer of pension amount into the accounts of beneficiaries is the government's priority, and for this, the 10th of every month has been fixed for pension payment," he said.

The Chief Minister said no eligible person would face discrimination based on caste, religion or any other factor, adding that the government aims to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

During the programme, Choudhary also laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening work of National Highway-333 from kilometre 28.340 (Gangta) to kilometre 38.340 (Kohbarwa Mor) through remote mode. (ANI)

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