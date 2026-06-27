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Home / Sports / CM Sarma meets cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in Guwahati, talks on strengthening cricketing ecosystem in Assam

CM Sarma meets cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in Guwahati, talks on strengthening cricketing ecosystem in Assam

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar at his office in Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturda and discussed strengthening Assam's cricketing ecosystem.

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The great opening batter, who is known for his remarkable mastery against the world's fiercest fast bowlers, proposed to organise an International Marathon in Guwahati on the lines of the Tokyo Marathon '25.

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Chief Minister Sarma said that he will be glad to host it as the government will definitely examine the proposal.

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The Assam CM shared a post on X with a video of the meeting and wrote, "Shri Sunil Gavaskar ji met me & proposed to organise an International Marathon in Guwahati on the lines of the Tokyo Marathon'25. We will be glad to host it & will definitely examine it. Like many of my generation, I also shared with him my childhood memories of those SUNNY knocks!"

He also shared with him his childhood memories of watching those masterclass innings of the legendary Indian batter.

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Besides talking about the glorious moments of Indian cricket, they also talked about the evolution of cricket across the red-ball and white-ball formats and the roadmap for further strengthening cricket in Assam.

Sarma observed that the invaluable insights and wealth of experience of Gavaskar will certainly serve as a guiding light in the government's efforts to nurture quality cricketing talent and further develop the sport in the State.

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, KK Dwivedi, were also present during the interaction.

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs, amassing 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12 with 34 centuries and 3,092 ODI runs at an average of 35.13. He famously became the first batsman to score 10,000 runs and 34 hundreds in Test cricket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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