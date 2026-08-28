Wavre [Belgium], August 28 (ANI): India will look to bring the curtain down on their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note when they take on co-hosts Belgium in the 7th-8th position classification match in Wavre on Friday.

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The Indian team finished last in Pool E in the second stage after suffering defeats against the Netherlands (1-3) and Argentina (3-5), ending their hopes of making the semi-finals. The classification match, therefore, offers India an opportunity to put together a strong performance and regain some momentum before turning their attention to the Asian Games in Japan next month.

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Belgium, meanwhile, will also enter the contest looking to finish their home World Cup campaign on a brighter note. The co-hosts were left disappointed after missing out on the semi-finals, finishing at the bottom of Pool F following 1-1 draws against Australia and Spain. Playing in front of their home supporters in Wavre will add further motivation for the Red Lions, making this a challenging assignment for India.

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For India, the priority will be to rediscover their rhythm and confidence. While the team showed attacking intent and the ability to create opportunities, maintaining consistency across all four quarters will be crucial against a Belgian side that will be equally determined to end its campaign with a win.

A key area of focus for India will be the connections between defence, midfield and attack. Against Belgium, the team will need to move the ball with greater purpose from the back and ensure that attacking players receive quality supply from the midfield, and then it will be up to the strikers to provide the finishing touch.

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India's penalty-corner battery will again be an important weapon, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh; but the team will also look for more productivity from open play. Establishing sustained pressure inside the Belgian circle and converting circle entries into goal-scoring opportunities will be essential.

Belgium possess the quality to exploit gaps during transitions, and India cannot afford lapses in defensive structure or lose possession cheaply in dangerous areas. The midfield will have a significant role in controlling the tempo and ensuring the team remains connected.

A victory would give India a seventh-place finish and, more importantly, provide a much-needed confidence boost before the next major assignment.

"It is a great opportunity to finish the tournament as high as we can. We have unfinished business in the tournament, and we would like to put in a good performance that we could be proud of," said Chief Coach Craig Fulton as per a Hockey India press release.

"The Belgium team has a very specific way of playing. We have played them quite a bit. They have some key players who make their structure work, so we have to be very organised and very good on the ball," he added.

The Asian Games in Japan will come quickly after the World Cup, and India will want to carry forward the lessons from Belgium while correcting the areas that have cost them during the second stage. (ANI)

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