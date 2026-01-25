Coach Tundup powering Army’s ice hockey dominance

Indian Army’s ice hockey team continued to be the dominant force after it qualified for the final in the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games here on Saturday. The Army team stormed into the final after a 2-0 victory over Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

At the heart of the team’s success is its 43-year-old coach Rinchen Tundup from Ladakh. Tundup told The Tribune on Saturday that he joined the Army in 2002 and has been associated with the sport initially as a player, then captain and now as a coach.

“After I joined the Army, I got a chance to play the sport more and then I played national and international games,” he said.

Tundup has been coaching the Army team for the last three years, saying the recent success is the result of the “collective work” of the team members.

“They (team members) come early in the morning for practice during harsh weather. They do a lot of hard work to win the matches. I would say it is a collective effort of the team members as we continue to win matches,” he said.

Tundup said that as the team gets very little time to train, only during the winter months, he tries to mentor the players in a way so that everyone delivers the best.

He said that the infrastructure has improved in the last few years, which has boosted ice hockey in the region. “But we need more ice rinks and facilities and it will help our country to compete at the international level,” said the coach. “I would like to see more youngsters from the region take up this sport and bring laurels for the country,” he added.